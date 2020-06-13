Christine and the Queens have thrived during their time in quarantine. Shortly after it began, Christine began to hold nightly livestream concerts from her living room, becoming one of the first artists to do so. The concerts also arrived shortly after the French singer’s 5-track EP La Vita Nuova, as well as the bonus track she added to the album, “I Disappear In Your Arms.” On Friday, she brought the latter to late-night TV, performing the song remotely on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Performing from an empty venue, Christine freely moved and danced around the stage while belting out the lyrics to the La Vita Nuova bonus track. The performance arrived not long after she serenaded viewers from her apartment for a performance of “People, I’ve Been Sad” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Aside from her own music, Christine has also delivered numerous covers of songs from various genres. She gave a synth-heavy performance of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” as well as a cover of Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room” on 4/20. She also shared a cover of Neil Young’s classic hit “Heart Of Gold.”

You can watch her performance in the video above.

La Vita Nuova is out now via Because. You can get it here.