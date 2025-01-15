While Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin continues to hint at their retirement, fans cling tighter to the band’s latest album. To extend the energy around Moon Music, Coldplay will soon share its companion film (A Film For The Future).

Today (January 14), the “We Pray” musicians took to Instagram to announce that A Film For The Future will head to select Lightroom locations for special screenings.

“On January 22, we’re proud to present ‘A Film For The Future’ – the visual companion to ‘Moon Music,'” they wrote. “The 44-minute film will premiere worldwide on YouTube, with special 360-degree screenings at Lightroom in London, Manchester & Seoul.”

The event description on Lightroom’s website, reads: “‘A Film For The Future,’ the visual accompaniment to Coldplay’s No 1 album Moon Music, was created by over 150 different visual artists from 45 countries. Each artist was given a handful of music snippets from Moon Music and asked to create corresponding visuals. There were no rules or guidelines, and no knowledge of other artists’ creations.”

Ben Mor, the film’s executive director and longtime Coldplay collaborator, refers to A Film For The Future as “a kaleidoscopic patchwork quilt – a 44-minute multimedia tapestry.”

“It was a huge privilege to have the bird’s eye view of such an ambitious project,” says Mor. “Working with so many incredible animators and filmmakers all working independently of each other. The final film is simply jaw-dropping, and I can’t wait for Coldplay’s fans to see it.”

Tickets for Coldplay’s A Film For The Future Lightroom 360-degree screenings are on sale now. Find more information here.