Dionne Warwick is the unofficial Queen of Twitter (now referred to as X). The legendary pop singer often weighs in on the trending news of the day. But Warwick’s humorous take on a line in Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Espresso” didn’t earn any chuckles among some fans. Now, she’s doubling down.

During an appearance on NPR’s Nobody Asked For This (viewable here), Dionne Warwick lightheartedly said Sabrina Carpenter’s line about singers’ working late hours did not resonate with her.

Yesterday (September 28), Warwick doubled down on her comment by reposting Pop Crave‘s upload about the comment. “This was a joke, but why would this resonate with me,” she wrote. “I do not work late. I go to sleep. Sabrina is a wonderful young vocalist doing her thing. I wish her nothing but success and longevity, Pop Crave. 🤨”

Warwick then went on to scold the platform for attempting to drive a wedge between her, Carpenter, Carpenter’s fan, and potentially, newer acts. “I love these young artists,” she wrote. “Stop using me for clickbait and find something safe to do.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s quite busy with her North American Short N’ Sweet Tour, so she hasn’t addressed the matter just yet. But given Sabrina Carpenter’s sense of humor so likely isn’t offended.