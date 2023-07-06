In May, Dominic Fike finally announced his sophomore album Sunburn. Singles “Dancing In The Courthouse,” “Ant Pile,” “Mona Lisa,” and “Mama’s Boy” are out now, but there’s a lot more to be excited about.

The singer shared the tracklist with an Instagram post of the songs scrawled on a wall in smudge sharpie. The album’s opening track encapsulates Fike’s mischief with its title: “How Much Is Weed?” Meanwhile, the third track, “Think Fast,” actually has the only feature on the record: Weezer.

He’ll also be kicking off his Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour next week with the first night in Indiana. It’ll go through the summer until the end of August.

“I don’t stop working,” Fike said last year at one of his concerts. “I don’t go out or anything, so the only thing I do is make music, so I have like four albums. … I have this new album that comes out really soon. It’s really good. It’s very honest. I think the world is missing honesty.”

1. “How Much Is Weed?”

2. “Ant Pile”

3. “Think Fast” Feat. Weezer

4. “Sick”

5. “7 Hours”

6. “Dancing In The Courthouse”

7. “Mona Lisa”

8. “Bodies”

9. “Sunburn”

10. “Pasture Child”

11. “4×4”

12. “Frisky”

13. “Mama’s Boy”

14. “Dark”

15. “What Kinda Woman”

Sunburn is out 7/7 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.