Dominic Fike recently announced his sophomore album Sunburn arriving next month. So far, the singles “Dancing In The Courthouse” and “Ant Pile” are out, and now he’s back with “Mama’s Boy.”

At less than three minutes, the track is an off-kilter, sputtering journey that offers an immersive atmosphere. This track also follows the release of “Mona Lisa,” his song for the deluxe version of the Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Shortly after the unveiling of his new record, he’ll be hitting the road on the Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour, which kicks off in Indianapolis and stops by Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, Austin, and more.

Fike is most known for his role as Elliot in Euphoria, though he flaunted his musicianship on the season finale with a five-minute song on an acoustic guitar that left watchers bewildered. “The last year and a half was kind of a rollercoaster, in a weird way,” he said in October. “A lot happened in my personal life, I think. I took a break from music and whatnot. And eventually, I kind of hopped back on … and started working again.”

Listen to “Mama’s Boy” above.

Sunburn is out 7/7 via Columbia. Find more information here.