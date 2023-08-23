Dominic Fike was thinking on his feet when he stripped down to his underwear for an on-stage wardrobe change during his ongoing Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour. Such antics are to be expected from the artist who wrote “Think Fast,” a track from his Sunburn album that features Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo on guitar and backing vocals.

On Wednesday, Fike released the video for “Think Fast” video. In it, Fike is back home in his beloved Florida. He’s riding a lopsided boat, laying on a roof at sunset, peeling oranges, and hanging upside down from a moving vehicle as he sings, “Think fast, you only get one try / Sleep tight, I wanna get sunshine / Wake up, you know we got things to see.”

Throughout the slow-burning song, Fike tries to make sense of an elusive person in his life (“What’s worse, what stings, I saw her in / The garden with the snakes”) and reflects upon his conflicting upbringing (“I wrote rules the wrong ways, had blues and long days”).

At one point the video shifts to black-and-white, capturing Fike withstanding a wind storm before elevating above the clouds while sporting a tee that reads, “I KICKED THE HABIT.” The final scene finds Fike alone, strumming his guitar.

“Think Fast” follows “Mona Lisa,” which became Fike’s first-career solo entry on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart this week (No. 98).

Fike has five remaining Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour dates before wrapping on August 30 at Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, Kentucky. He’ll next perform at Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island in Chicago on Thursday, August 24. See all of his upcoming dates here.

Watch the “Think Fast” video above.