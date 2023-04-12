Barbie is one of the movie events of the summer, but Margot Robbie is shocked that the film even got made. “The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day because they are never going to let us make this movie.’ But they did,” the actress told BAFTA (via IndieWire).

There have been set photos and a trailer for Greta Gerwig’s satirical comedy, but precious few plot details. When asked if she would reveal anything, Robbie coyly replied, “Can’t tell ya!” She did, however, previously discuss how the Barbie movie won’t be what people think of when they hear “Barbie movie.”

“It comes with a lot of baggage,” she told Vogue. “And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.'”

Barbie, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken; Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, and Issa Rae as various Barbies; and Michael Cera as Allan, just… Allan, opens on July 21st, the same day as Oppenheimer.

(Via IndieWire)