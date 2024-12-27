Apologies to Mariah Carey, but Christmas is officially over for 2025. While the holiday will soon be a faded memory, it might be a time that’ll stick around in Dua Lipa’s brain for a good long while.

In an Instagram post reflecting on an enjoyable Christmas she had at home, one of the gallery’s photos attracted particular attention: She’s wearing a ring on that finger, which some commenters notices and interpreted to mean that Lipa and boyfriend (fiancé, perhaps?) Callum Turner got engaged.

A “source” supposedly told The Sun, “They are engaged and couldn’t be happier. Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake. Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It’s been an amazing Christmas for them.”

As far as more concrete info, though, neither Lipa nor Turner have publicly addressed the supposed engagement.

Rumors that the two were dating started gaining traction in January, when they were spotted out and about together on a handful of occasions. Then, in July, the two went Instagram-official when Lipa shared photos of she and him together at Glastonbury.