What Time Does Dua Lipa’s ‘Houdini’ Come Out?

The COVID-19 pandemic had only just begun when Dua Lipa dropped Future Nostalgia, her chart-topping and Grammy-winning sophomore album, in March 2020. It goes without saying that we’ve all been through a lot since then. It also goes without saying that we deserve another Dua Lipa album. Luckily, Lipa agrees and plans to release DL3 (placeholder title) in 2024. The rollout appears to be starting on Thursday, November 9, with “Houdini.”

The single will come out in London, where Lipa resides, at 11 p.m. GMT, as confirmed by Lipa on Instagram last week, and Pop Crave was kind enough to post the global time conversions:

Global release times for Dua Lipa’s new single, “Houdini,” out tomorrow. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/TF6DIZa6hZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 9, 2023

For US fans, “Houdini” will become available on Thursday, November 9, at 3 p.m. PST and 6 p.m. EST.

Additionally, earlier this week, Lipa announced “three surprise launch events for ‘Houdini’ in London, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.” The events are billed as “Catch Me Or I Go…,” which begs the question: Is that an Easter egg for Lipa’s album title hiding in plain sight?

“The first one’s going to be in my hometown, London, this Thursday!!!” Lipa wrote across her social media accounts on Monday, November 6. “I’m going to be inviting down some of my fans from the UK and around Europe, so keep your eyes peeled.”

The “Houdini” Los Angeles and Tokyo events are scheduled for November 14 and November 20, respectively.

I’m putting on three surprise launch events for Houdini in London, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The first one’s going to be in my hometown, London, this Thursday!!! 🫀🫀🫀 I’m going to be inviting down some of my fans from the UK and around Europe, so keep your eyes peeled 🔐 pic.twitter.com/YQWZRVig5l — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 6, 2023

