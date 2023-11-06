How To Attend Dua Lipa’s ‘Houdini’ Launch Events

Dua Lipa will drop her highly anticipated single “Houdini” on Thursday, November 9, and while Harry Houdini is a famed escape artist, Lipa’s most loyal fans are hoping to be chosen for the ultimate act of escapism. On Monday morning, November 6, Lipa announced “three surprise launch events for ‘Houdini’ in London, Los Angeles, and Tokyo” across her social media accounts.

“The first one’s going to be in my hometown, London, this Thursday!!! [three anatomical heart emojis]” Lipa wrote. “I’m going to be inviting down some of my fans from the UK and around Europe, so keep your eyes peeled [lock-and-key emoji].”

The launch events are billed as “Catch Me Or I Go…” Lipa’s Los Angeles launch event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, followed by Tokyo on Monday, November 20.

In August, Lipa starred in a spread for The New York Times’ T Magazine and confirmed that her highly anticipated third studio album is due out in 2024. Kurt Soller, the profile’s author, offered more context, as excerpted below:

“The next record will still be pop, she says, lest her ‘fans have a meltdown.’ She doesn’t want to ‘alienate’ them, although she’s developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like ‘Physical’ and ‘Hallucinate’ than by 1970s-era psychedelia. She’s working with a smaller group of songwriting collaborators, supposedly including Kevin Parker of the Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala, a rumor she all but confirms by denying: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ she says, then looks away and laughs a little. Lipa’s dressed — almost studiously — in pop star-off-duty drag: Ugg slip-ons, baggy white jeans, an old Elton John T-shirt, a few diamond-encrusted hoops in each ear.”

In early October, the three-time Grammy winner appeared to officially commence her “DL3” rollout by wiping all of her social media feeds and updating her profile icon and header images, and “Houdini” was unveiled just days ago.

