Remember, last December, when reports briefly swirled that Dua Lipa was dating Jack Harlow, who had semi-recently released “Dua Lipa,” a song about Harlow “tryna do more with her than do a feature”? Romain Gavras probably watched that fever dream unfold (and then promptly fold) from afar, thinking, How cute. The French filmmaker and music video director knew better.

In May, Lipa, 28, and Gavras, 42, made their red-carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King Of Algiers). At the time, Lipa posted red-carpet photos with Gavras to her since-archived Instagram grid alongside the caption, “Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart” (as preserved by Billboard).

Per Entertainment Tonight, Lipa and Gavras were spotted holding hands while leaving Saint Laurent’s show at Paris Fashion Week on February 28 — shortly after being seen leaving a Netflix BAFTA afterparty together (as captured by The Daily Mail). Lipa and Gavras have been photographed together several times since, including a since-expired (and unfairly idyllic) Instagram Story by Lipa in August.

Lipa wiped her Instagram and TikTok in October – an artist’s tried-and-true ritual to signal new music is imminent. As of Wednesday, November 1, the only photo on Lipa’s Instagram is the cover art for her forthcoming single, “Houdini,” due out on November 9. Her long-awaited third studio album will presumably follow sooner than later.

According to Gavras’ IMDb page, his most recent directorial output was the Netflix film Athena in September 2022. He is also known for directing the 2012 video for Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church In The Wild” featuring Frank Ocean.