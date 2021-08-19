Foo Fighters Will Receive The US Global Icon Award At The 2021 VMAs

Foo Fighters are set to receive a special Global Icon Award at the 2021 MTV VMAs, which are scheduled to go down on September 12 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Dave Grohl & Co., who are up for three awards this year (Best Rock, Best Choreography, and Best Cinematography) will also perform at the event. This is the first-of-its-kind award for the VMAs, with the Foo Fighters being honored for their “unparalleled career and continued impact and influence [that] has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.” Good for you, Foo!

Yesterday, MTV announced the initial run of 2021 VMAs performers, which include Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, and Camila Cabello, with more likely to be announced in the weeks ahead.

Just days before, the network released this year’s nominees for the 2021 VMAs, with Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion leading the pack. Bieber holds seven nominations, including nods for Video Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, and Best Pop. Megan follows behind him with six nominations for categories like Video Of The Year and Song Of The Year. This year’s MTV VMAs is set to return to Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the first time since 2013. It kicks off September 12 and organizers expect to invite musicians and fans to join the event in-person.