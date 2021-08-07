Music

Megan Thee Stallion Believes ‘It’s About Time’ Hip-Hop Takes A Stand Against Homophobia

by:

Back in 2019, Megan Thee Stallion saw homophobic tweets from 2011 and 2012 resurface on Twitter. In response, the rapper pointed out that she already apologized for the posts as they no longer reflect her views, nearly a decade later.

“You going this far over a tweet from 2012 ? that obviously meant no harm coming from me in high school, you mfs are sick,” she wrote. “I’ve already apologized for tweets that obviously do not represent my views now. I don’t do nothing but show love to everyone so just stop.” Two years later, her sentiments are the same as she was asked about homophobia in hip-hop during a recent interview.

“It is about time,” she told People when she was asked about hip-hop’s stance against homophobia in the genre. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”

Her comments come after DaBaby was reprimanded for his homophobic comments during his set at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival last month. While he apologized for his words a week later, the rapper would lose out on opportunities to perform at several festivals this year including Lollapalooza, Day N Vegas, and Austin City Limits.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
Phabo Is A Burgeoning ‘Soulquarius’ Whose Success Comes From Letting Go And Letting God
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
On ‘We’re All Alone In This Together,’ Dave Finds A Happy Medium Between Sympathy And Empathy
by:
×