Back in 2019, Megan Thee Stallion saw homophobic tweets from 2011 and 2012 resurface on Twitter. In response, the rapper pointed out that she already apologized for the posts as they no longer reflect her views, nearly a decade later.

“You going this far over a tweet from 2012 ? that obviously meant no harm coming from me in high school, you mfs are sick,” she wrote. “I’ve already apologized for tweets that obviously do not represent my views now. I don’t do nothing but show love to everyone so just stop.” Two years later, her sentiments are the same as she was asked about homophobia in hip-hop during a recent interview.

“It is about time,” she told People when she was asked about hip-hop’s stance against homophobia in the genre. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”

Her comments come after DaBaby was reprimanded for his homophobic comments during his set at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival last month. While he apologized for his words a week later, the rapper would lose out on opportunities to perform at several festivals this year including Lollapalooza, Day N Vegas, and Austin City Limits.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.