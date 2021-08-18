MTV has announced the first run of performers coming to the 2021 VMAs. On your screen this year will be Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, and Camila Cabello, with more likely to be announced in the weeks ahead. This will be Rodrigo’s debut VMAs performance after snagging five nominations this year. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X last performed at the VMAs in 2019, performing “Panini.”

Lorde, meanwhile, will do a world-premiere performance from her upcoming album Solar Power, and Machine Gun Kelly will give his new single “Papercuts” its live debut. Cabello will reportedly perform her single “Don’t Go Yet.”

The news comes just days after the network released this year’s nominees for the 2021 VMAs, with Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion leading the pack. Thanks to his successful Justice release, Bieber holds seven nominations, including nods for Video Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, and Best Pop. Megan follows behind him with six nominations for categories like Video Of The Year and Song Of The Year. This year’s MTV VMAs is set to return to Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the first time since 2013. It kicks off September 12 and organizers expect to invite musicians and fans to join the event in-person.

Check out the full nominees list here.

