Since the revolutionary BTS announced its hiatus last October, Suga has been establishing himself as a solo artist away from the group. In April, under his pseudonym Agust D, Suga released D-Day, his debut solo album. His subsequent first-ever headlining solo tour is underway, and Halsey surprised fans at Suga’s third show at Kia Forum in Los Angeles last Sunday, May 14.

The two stars performed “Suga’s Interlude,” from Halsey’s 2020 album, Manic — the track’s live debut — but their friendship dates back further than that. Halsey detailed their bond in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 17.

“Guested at the forum the other night with @agustd and we performed ‘suga’s interlude’ for the first time ever live! I’ve shared a stage with my friend many times, but never alone and never like this,” she wrote in the post. “When the song ended all we could do was laugh because it was just a feeling of ‘woah that just happened?!’ after knowing each other for 7 years. I call Suga ‘twin’ for a lot of reasons. We have the same smile, we have a lot of shared interests, sometimes we even have the same haircut”

They continued, “But I mostly say it because we seem strangely (and sometimes wordlessly) connected on a creative wavelength. Watching him perform his solo concert was an incredible experience. He is a true artist, which I’ve always known. But seeing the energy, versatility, creativity, and courageous darkness of the show blew me away. Moments like these remind me why we are so fortunate to have this way of expressing ourselves. I am so grateful! Thanks to twin for having me and thank you ARMY for, as always, singing your hearts out and making me feel right at home.”

As captured by a BTS fan account on Twitter, Suga playfully commented beneath the post, “twin??? I’m a year older than you.” Halsey replied, “@agustd omg how rude of me to not respect my elders. sorry old man, ur right [angel emoji].”

Suga continued his tour at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California on Wednesday, and he’s set to take it to the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia on May 26, 27, and 28.

Meanwhile, Halsey provided fans an update on when new music can be expected from them in a lengthy Tumblr post last week.

“I want you to know I am hard at work,” she wrote. “There were some restrictions I was under, for a lot longer than it seemed, but they are no longer in the way. I’m sure you can fill in the blanks. I’m always writing aimlessly and lawlessly as you know. But ‘album mode’ is a whole other arena and the games are just beginning. I am working on some of my favorite stuff I’ve ever conjured.”