All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Shawn Mendes – “When You’re Gone” Though Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s split was amicable, Mendes recently started showing his more vulnerable side, opening up about the pain of heartbreak. “When You’re Gone” dives straight into that ache; it’s as honest as it could possibly be, yet the sound is relentlessly upbeat and invigorating. Despite the sad situation, the song has a texture of hope. 5 Seconds Of Summer – “Take My Hand” The pop-punk boy band have been unleashing some killer singles recently, including this resonant, existential anthem. Living is not easy, and sometimes the years just fly by without you even realizing it; 5 Seconds Of Summer capture this disillusioned feeling well on this track, singing: “Shallow hearts for shallow minds / That ache to be alive.”

Surfaces – “I Can’t Help But Feel” This groovy, ’70s-influenced song that bursts with unapologetic excitement and an urge to move is perfect for springtime. Its energy is absolutely contagious during a time where we all collectively need a reason to get up and dance away our problems. Flume, Caroline Polachek – “Sirens” This collaboration between Flume and Caroline Polachek is overdue. The Australian DJ’s intense electronic sound mixes perfectly with Polachek’s idiosyncratic pop; together, they’ve created this otherwordly song that sounds completely singular and unique.

Glass Animals – “Solar Power” (Lorde Cover) “Heat Waves” singers had big shoes to fill with this cover of Lorde’s “Solar Power,” the anthem that kicked off her return to music last year. They did the song justice, though, using the charisma that emanates from their own music. It’s a celebration that gets bigger with each second, and by the time it ends you have no choice but to hit repeat. Kehlani, Justin Bieber – “Up At Night” This Kehlani and Justin Bieber collaboration is another crossover we never knew we needed. Both singers have a knack for an alluring, hypnotic blending of R&B and pop, and this combination is better than ever with both of their voices on top of it.

Harry Styles – “As It Was” Though this song has people freaking out, it’s very tame and breezy, like Wallows or Dayglow. It’s bittersweet, lamenting the passage of time and the way things — feelings, people, places — change. The longing, though, is still here: “I want you to hold out the palm of your hand / Why don’t we leave it at that?” he sings. Ezekiel – “I’ll Be Okay” Hyperpop stalwart Ezekiel did not disappoint with this glitchy, disorienting track that feels like traveling to another planet in just two minutes. The different sounds and voices blend together into an addictive, hallucinogenic mélange that you can dance to at the club or listen to in your bedroom when you’re feeling down.