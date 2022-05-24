Harry Styles Keeps The Rock Edge On His Cover Of Wet Leg’s ‘Wet Dream’

Wet Leg, whose self-titled debut album was released less than two months ago, is already earning a reputation as your favorite artist’s favorite artist. Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl recently spoke about how much he loves “Chaise Longue” and declared Wet Leg is “about to take over America.” Now, the group also has Harry Styles’ attention, as he swung by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and delivered a cover of “Wet Dream.”

Styles and his band keep their rendition mostly faithful to the original recording. If anything, the rock elements of the song are actually amped up a bit here, as the guitars feel a bit more aggressive and forward in the mix.

Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale previously told Uproxx of recording Wet Leg, “As soon as we signed to Domino, we went into recording the album, just because of the times. We couldn’t gig. And so the way to make use of the time was to go straight into the studio and record the album. Maybe in the, I don’t know, in the ’80s or whatever, maybe that you could do that. But I know that now it’s certainly like a different landscape. When you get signed, maybe the label will send you on like a little tour so that you can get your material up to scratch, and tried and tested. And we took out loads of random stuff out of a Dropbox folder that we had going, and like, ‘This one? Yeah. This one? This one. Okay, let’s do this one.’ It’s a bit of a different approach.”

While Wet Leg have been getting love from their music forebears, Styles has had essentially the opposite experience lately, as he’s fresh off facing criticism from Mick Jagger.

Watch Styles cover “Wet Dream” above.