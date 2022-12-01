Harry Styles is used to winning, especially since the May release of Harry’s House. His third solo album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but Styles’ most dominant era began in earnest with “As It Was” in March, the addictive lead single that immediately broke a single-day Spotify record and subsequently broke several Billboard Hot 100 chart records.

But Styles had to settle for the silver medal in the race for Billboard‘s Top Hot 100 Songs Of 2022 shared this morning (December 1).

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” claimed the No. 1 spot after initially debuting on the chart all the way back on January 16, 2021, and spending a staggering 91 weeks on the chart — surpassing The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” for the longest-ever charting Hot 100 song in October — that includes five weeks at No. 1. “As It Was,” meanwhile, has 34 overall weeks and 15 No. 1 weeks to its name so far.

Styles appears again on the year-end list at No. 25 with “Late Night Talking,” another ubiquitous Harry’s House single. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 in September and has logged 24 total weeks on the chart.

Billboard also revealed its Top Artists Of 2022 and Billboard 200 Albums List Of 2022 lists this morning. Styles ranks as the No. 3 artist, while Harry’s House slots in at No. 7. See both below.