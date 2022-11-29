Harry Styles My Policeman premiere 2022
What Are All The Albums That Went No. 1 On 'Billboard' In 2022?

When it comes to the Billboard 200 albums chart, the love was spread around pretty well: So far, 23 different albums have spent time at No. 1. But, which ones?

Well, here’s the list, in order of when they were first in the top spot:

  • Adele30
  • Various artists — Encanto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  • Gunna — DS4Ever
  • Lil Durk — 7220
  • Stray Kids — Oddinary
  • Machine Gun Kelly — Mainstream Sellout
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers — Unlimited Love
  • Tyler The Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost
  • Pusha TIt’s Almost Dry
  • Future — I Never Liked You
  • Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
  • Harry Styles — Harry’s House
  • BTS — Proof
  • Drake — Honestly, Nevermind
  • Beyoncé — Renaissance
  • Rod Wave — Beautiful Mind
  • DJ Khaled — God Did
  • Blackpink — Born Pink
  • Stray Kids — Maxident
  • Lil Baby — It’s Only Me
  • Taylor SwiftMidnights
  • Drake and 21 Savage — Her Loss

Worth noting is that Drake (Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss) and Stray Kids (Oddinary and Maxident) are the only artists with multiple No. 1 albums so far in 2022.

Billboard themselves tweeted this list earlier today (although they excluded Adele’s Hello, since it was released in 2021 and their list was focused on new 2022 albums), so find that below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

