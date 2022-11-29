When it comes to the Billboard 200 albums chart, the love was spread around pretty well: So far, 23 different albums have spent time at No. 1. But, which ones?

Well, here’s the list, in order of when they were first in the top spot:

Adele — 30

Various artists — Encanto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Gunna — DS4Ever

Lil Durk — 7220

Stray Kids — Oddinary

Machine Gun Kelly — Mainstream Sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers — Unlimited Love

Tyler The Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost

Pusha T — It’s Almost Dry

Future — I Never Liked You

Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti

Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Harry Styles — Harry’s House

BTS — Proof

Drake — Honestly, Nevermind

Beyoncé — Renaissance

Rod Wave — Beautiful Mind

DJ Khaled — God Did

Blackpink — Born Pink

Stray Kids — Maxident

Lil Baby — It’s Only Me

Taylor Swift — Midnights

Drake and 21 Savage — Her Loss

Worth noting is that Drake (Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss) and Stray Kids (Oddinary and Maxident) are the only artists with multiple No. 1 albums so far in 2022.

Billboard themselves tweeted this list earlier today (although they excluded Adele’s Hello, since it was released in 2021 and their list was focused on new 2022 albums), so find that below.

