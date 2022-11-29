When it comes to the Billboard 200 albums chart, the love was spread around pretty well: So far, 23 different albums have spent time at No. 1. But, which ones?
Well, here’s the list, in order of when they were first in the top spot:
- Adele — 30
- Various artists — Encanto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- Gunna — DS4Ever
- Lil Durk — 7220
- Stray Kids — Oddinary
- Machine Gun Kelly — Mainstream Sellout
- Red Hot Chili Peppers — Unlimited Love
- Tyler The Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost
- Pusha T — It’s Almost Dry
- Future — I Never Liked You
- Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti
- Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- Harry Styles — Harry’s House
- BTS — Proof
- Drake — Honestly, Nevermind
- Beyoncé — Renaissance
- Rod Wave — Beautiful Mind
- DJ Khaled — God Did
- Blackpink — Born Pink
- Stray Kids — Maxident
- Lil Baby — It’s Only Me
- Taylor Swift — Midnights
- Drake and 21 Savage — Her Loss
Worth noting is that Drake (Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss) and Stray Kids (Oddinary and Maxident) are the only artists with multiple No. 1 albums so far in 2022.
Billboard themselves tweeted this list earlier today (although they excluded Adele’s Hello, since it was released in 2021 and their list was focused on new 2022 albums), so find that below.
Every new No. 1 album on the #Billboard200 in 2022 (1/3):@EncantoMovie soundtrack@1GunnaGunna DS4EVER@lildurk 7220@Stray_Kids Oddinary@machinegunkelly Mainstream Sellout@ChiliPeppers Unlimited Love@PUSHA_T It's Almost Dry@1future I Never Liked You
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 29, 2022
Every new No. 1 album on the #Billboard200 in 2022 (2/3):@sanbenito Un Verano Sin Ti@kendricklamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers@Harry_Styles Harry's House@BTS_twt Proof@Drake Honestly, Nevermind@Beyonce Renaissance#RodWave Beautiful Mind
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 29, 2022
Every new No. 1 album on the #Billboard200 in 2022 (3/3):@djkhaled God Did@BLACKPINK Born Pink@Stray_Kids Maxident@lilbaby4PF It's Only Me@taylorswift13 Midnights@Drake & @21savage Her Loss
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 29, 2022
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.