Things You Might Not Know About ‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker And Matt Stone

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are nothing short of comic geniuses, which is why they’ve been allowed to get away with pretty much anything on South Park, as well as pursue other creative endeavors like an all-puppet movies or writing a Tony and Grammy award winning musical. To celebrate South Park’s return to Comedy Central for an 18th season, let’s get to know the show’s brilliant creators even better.
Trey Parker experimented with construction paper animation in 1992
Trey Parker first used the construction paper animation technique, later utilized in South Park, on a college project called American History, and won the Student Academy Award for his work — much to the dismay of other animators, who felt their work was far more professional and deserving.
They rented a hotel conference room to debut Cannibal! The Musical “near” Sundance Film Festival
After submitting Alfred Packer: The Musical (later renamed Cannibal! The Musical) to Sundance Film Festival and not getting a response, they rented out a conference room at a nearby hotel to screen the film during the festival. This turned out to be a great idea because they met tons of people from the industry.
Some of the South Park characters debuted in The Spirit of Christmas
Some of the South Park characters (not fully formed) made an appearance in a stop motion video Trey and Matt made called The Spirit of Christmas (aka Jesus vs. Frosty) while studying at the University of Colorado. This later lead to an executive at Fox paying them to make a sequel, Jesus vs. Santa.
Trey Parker writes almost all of the music used in their projects
Trey Parker is a very talented musician, and has written most of the music for their projects including: “America F*ck Yeahm,” “Freedom Isn’t Free,” and he co-wrote “Everyone Has AIDs.” He also received an Oscar nomination for best original song “Blame Canada,” which he wrote along with fellow musician Marc Shaiman for the film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.
Holy shit, those guys got old!!!…
*looks in mirror*
Holy shit, I got old!!! :(
One of the only things I remember from listening to the DVD commentary of Orgazmo was that Trey Parker said he could have banged the Japanese pornstars they hired, but their breath smelled like hot garbage. True story, you guys.
Too much Bass to Trout I presume.
Did I say bass to trout? I meant to say bass to mouth, though I guess it’s basically the same thing, not that I did it.
Are… Are you posting as two different people…? Are you leading a double internet life?
I don’t know what Aunt J’s post was about. We aren’t the same person. I think he may be quoting that episode but can’t be sure.
I am Catatafish.
Had a one day gig in Denver as a media escort for the guys at the behest of a media conglomerate (no name but worst company in America twice!). Said “company” covered all expenses and provided huge seafood spread at their studios downtown. Upon arrival, in cargo shorts and flip flops, both looked at me and said, “Nice, but we got Taco Bell on the drive in from DIA.” Then, also very nicely, declined to do anything other than a thirty second promo and left. I had been booked for two days so it was a cool paid vacation. Thanks Matt and Trey!
“Matt decided to exact revenge on Moore by depicting him as a greedy, overweight slob.”
It was a pretty accurate depiction
“He’ll know my revenge when he sees I portrayed him as accurately as possible.”
Today I learned that Matt Stone is a piece of shit. He’s accusation is that Michael Moore made it seem like Matt Stone did a cartoon, because it was SOMEWHAT NEAR when his interview was? Not that he credited them wrongly, not that he put their name on it, but that it came after the interview in the timing of the movie. What a pathetic whiny little baby.
To be clear I don’t really care for Michael Moore, but this accusation is utter bullshit.
“but this accusation is utter bullshit.”
“What a pathetic whiny little baby.”
-Mirror
Yea I don’t know about “piece of shit,” but I agree, it was a stupid reason to create a beef. I was a little bummed about that.
Ok, he was a little sensitive in terms of a movie that was about a mass murder in his hometown… But his “beef” amounted to lampooning Michael Moore in a movie that lampooned about 500 celebrities, and had Matt Damon incapable of saying anything other than his full name. Plus, when kickball teams are drawn, do you really want to be on Michael Moore’s side?
They also did a music video for the band Muzzle using paper construction before South park.
Quite a few years ago I worked with one of the guys from Muzzle, he liked to bring this up ALL THE TIME.
The best part of moving to Denver for me what finding out that almost everything from Southpark is based on something from Colorado. I live just down the street from Casa Bonita and it still cracks me up every time I see the pink steeple.
Also, I think Matt’s dad was an economics professor and the author of a few college level textbooks.
The making of “Team America” feature on the DVD is must-see for enthusiasts. The attention to detail – the little baguettes that make up the street in Paris, the goldfish crackers inside the baskets in the Middle Eastern segment – is extraordinary and inspiring.
This show started airing the year me and my partner got together. Her parents tried to bribe me into convincing her to move into a “unit” in CO by promising try not to grumble so much if I managed to follow them with my own resources. They can’t imagine why she’s still here in CA with me and refuses to talk to them.
Her mom also talks like Kyle’s mom. She’s not even Jewish, she just had a roommate in college that was a walking stereotype.
Get right outta town! What’s it like being the coolest guy on the internet?
They also created a segment of Society called “South Park” Republicans. They have dogged Barbra Streisand for years because she made a stand against and anti-gay legislation in Colorado? They are right wing anti-gay, anti-black, anti-woman, reactionaries who get by calling themselves “equal opportunity offenders” Lenny Bruce and Mort Sahl used that term in the 50’s but they had political points of view, not just Tea Party talking points. I watched the show once, it was make fun of child abuse. It doesn’t surprise me that so many American’s like them. Hate speech is in right now.
It is a comedy show. They are about as right wing as the left wing of an airplane.
You base all of that on one episode? You’re such a good little “open-minded” left winger, aren’t you? I think it’s funny how accusations of “hate speech” always come from the biggest haters there are. Besides, hate speech and making fun of sensitive subjects are not the same thing. As far as your anti-whatever accusations, they each have at least one episode in which your theory is debunked. I’m sure you are very well-educated on many subjects, but South Park is clearly not one of them. I suggest you either educate yourself or just stick with what you know.
Yeah I agree. The show makes fun of the right wingers and shows people how NOT to act. Just because you have some uninformed opinions doesn’t mean that you go around telling everyone how much you hate everything. Get your facts right and accept that some people actually see the intelligent humor in this show and enjoy it. And one episode can’t tell you about the entire show. Do you know how many episodes and seasons there are? If you don’t like it, don’t watch it, but appreciate the humor that so many enjoy.