Things You Might Not Know About ‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker And Matt Stone

Getty Image

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are nothing short of comic geniuses, which is why they’ve been allowed to get away with pretty much anything on South Park, as well as pursue other creative endeavors like an all-puppet movies or writing a Tony and Grammy award winning musical. To celebrate South Park’s return to Comedy Central for an 18th season, let’s get to know the show’s brilliant creators even better.

Trey Parker experimented with construction paper animation in 1992

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Trey Parker first used the construction paper animation technique, later utilized in South Park, on a college project called American History, and won the Student Academy Award for his work — much to the dismay of other animators, who felt their work was far more professional and deserving.

They rented a hotel conference room to debut Cannibal! The Musical “near” Sundance Film Festival

After submitting Alfred Packer: The Musical (later renamed Cannibal! The Musical) to Sundance Film Festival and not getting a response, they rented out a conference room at a nearby hotel to screen the film during the festival. This turned out to be a great idea because they met tons of people from the industry.

Some of the South Park characters debuted in The Spirit of Christmas

Some of the South Park characters (not fully formed) made an appearance in a stop motion video Trey and Matt made called The Spirit of Christmas (aka Jesus vs. Frosty) while studying at the University of Colorado. This later lead to an executive at Fox paying them to make a sequel, Jesus vs. Santa.

Trey Parker writes almost all of the music used in their projects

Trey Parker is a very talented musician, and has written most of the music for their projects including: “America F*ck Yeahm,” “Freedom Isn’t Free,” and he co-wrote “Everyone Has AIDs.” He also received an Oscar nomination for best original song “Blame Canada,” which he wrote along with fellow musician Marc Shaiman for the film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.