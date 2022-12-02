Bad Bunny is continuing to break records in 2022. Yesterday (December 1), Billboard revealed that the Puerto Rican superstar was the top touring artist of the year. That marked the first time that a Latin artist has taken that title, which is based on concert ticket sales.

On Billboard‘s Boxscore recap, Bad Bunny finished the year at No. 1 on the year-end Top Tours chart. Along with being the first Latin artist to reach the summit, he is also the first act that doesn’t perform in English to do so. Bad Bunny pulled ahead of Ed Sheeran and Elton John with a total touring gross of $373.5 million. That data was pulled from 65 concerts and 1.8 million tickets sold.

Bad Bunny also became the first artist to have two separate tours gross over $100 million each during a given year. In February, he toured arenas across the US with El Último Tour del Mundo 2022. That was his first post-pandemic tour in support of his albums YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour del Mundo. In August, he moved to stadiums with the World’s Hottest Tour. Bad Bunny sold out concerts across the US once again and now, his tour in support of his Un Verano Sin Ti LP is visiting Latin America.