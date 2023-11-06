How To Buy Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Cardigan

“When you are young, they assume you know nothing,” Taylor Swift sang in “Cardigan,” her 2020 single that became one of her many No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. But if there’s one thing Swift knows better than perhaps anyone, it’s how to create incessant demand. Swift may have “felt like an old cardigan / Under someone’s bed” at some point, but now, she has Swifties scouring every possible crevice for her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) cardigan.

The light blue knitted cardigan with white accents — “1989” on the chest, flying seagulls across the back — was initially made available to Swifties for a limited time “until October 30 at 1:59 p.m. EST or while supplies last,” as written in a promotional email from Taylor Nation. Prior to that, Swift personally gifted the cardigan to select friends, media members, and supporters, including Jimmy Fallon and Gigi Hadid.

I found this cardigan under my bed. It’s my favorite! pic.twitter.com/E4FIMSWkOu — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 27, 2023

travis liked the post from jimmy fallon of him wearing the 1989 cardigan! pic.twitter.com/AQM7YDj3pC — 𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔢 ♡ (@tayvisnation) October 28, 2023

📸| Gigi Hadid wearing "1989 TV" cardigan recently. pic.twitter.com/oNSK26JZHi — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 2, 2023

Anyone who did not receive a special package from Swift or order on Swift’s official website before time (or supplies) expired will have to rely on resale websites like Etsy or Ebay. The good news is that there are plenty of other items from the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Collection still to be had at Swift’s official online store.

1989 (Taylor’s Version), Swift’s fourth re-recorded album, was released on October 27 and debuted at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart “with 1.653 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 2,” Billboard reported, noting that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) now owns “the largest week for any album, by units earned,” since Adele’s first-week sales for 25 in November 2015. Additionally, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is now Swift’s “single-largest sales week for any of her albums.”

And remember that whole thing about creating demand? Swift just replaced herself (and Jack Antonoff) at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault].”