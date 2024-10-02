In July, BigHit Music announced Jung Kook: I Am Still would soon hit cinemas. I Am Still was billed as BTS star Jung Kook’s “first official documentary” and enjoyed a worldwide theatrical release in September.

Predictably, BTS Army showed up and showed out, leaving BigHit no choice but to make another announcement earlier this week.

Jung Kook: I Am Still: The Party Edition will enjoy “limited screenings” beginning on October 11.

The hit movie Jung Kook: I Am Still returns to cinemas with a bonus singalong party,” the film’s official website reads. “Experience the movie, featuring electrifying concert performances, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage, along with 20 minutes of singalong videos for the ultimate party event in cinemas.”

The synopsis additionally shares that featured songs include “Seven” featuring Latto and “3D” featuring Jack Harlow.

“This is the final chance to see Jung Kook: I Am Still on the big screen, capturing his remarkable rise to fame and heartfelt moments with ARMY around the world,” it concludes.

You can sign up for updates on the website, and ticketing information is available here. According to BigHit’s announcement, the domestic presale opens on Friday, October 4.

The 72-second trailer shows Jung Kook expressing nerves about stepping out on his own “without the power of BTS.” The documentary was directed by Jun-Soo Park, a frequent BTS collaborator.

BTS announced their hiatus in October 2022, citing mandatory South Korean military service.

“We’ll be joining together again, and that will be in 2025,” RM said during a Weverse livestream in August 2023, as noted by NME at the time.