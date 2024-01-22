Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated January 27, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin — “Née-nah” 21 Savage’s new album American Dream made a splash on the Hot 100 in its opening week, as the rapper has two songs in this week’s top 10: This Travis Scott and Metro Boomin collab, and another song coming up on this list. 9. SZA — “Snooze” While SZA’s No.-2-peaking “Snooze” appears to be on its way out of the top 10, it remains at No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart for a 25th week.

8. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” Last week was a major career milestone for Teddy Swims, as “Lose Control” became his first top-10 single. It debuted at No. 8 and hangs onto that same spot this week. 7. Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red” A former No. 1 for three total weeks, “Paint The Town Red” had a slight slide this week, down from No. 5 to No. 7.

6. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves Another former No. 1 (but for just one week), Bryan and Musgraves’ collab is hanging around the top 10 still, at No. 6. 5. 21 Savage — “Redrum” And here’s the other new Savage song in the top 10. Notably, “Redrum” is Savage’s first top-10 single that features no other artist beside himself.

4. Tate McRae — “Greedy” The current all-time high for McRae sits at No. 3, a spot it held last week, so it had a slight demotion in the latest frame. 3. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer” The staying power of Swift’s 2019 single “Cruel Summer” has been phenomenal, as it’s been in the top 3 of that chart for what feels like forever at this point.