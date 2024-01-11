Will Lady Gaga Drop An Album In 2024?

There are breadcrumbs. This week, Gaga posted twice to Instagram from the studio. The first shows her standing at the mic, and the second is a selfie captioned, “If anyone asks I’m at church.”

Obviously, a decorated musician spending time at the studio doesn’t exactly mean they’re recording new music. For whatever it’s worth, Universal Music Group and Haus Labs By Lady Gaga each reposted Gaga’s studio photos.

Universal Music Group & Haus Labs both repost Lady Gaga’s studio photos. The purpose of the new music remains unclear. pic.twitter.com/oCnsTHpJk7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2024

We don’t know whether Gaga is indeed working on a new album, which would be her first since 2020’s Chromatica. It also feels relevant to note that rumors swirled in November that Gaga was working with will.i.am after the two were spotted dining together.

Still, it’s best to hold out for confirmation from Gaga as to what Gaga is up to — like she did in this lengthy Instagram post from last June.