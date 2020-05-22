This year was set to be a big one for Lady Gaga, but as it did to many other artists, the coronavirus arrived and threw several wrenches into her plans. To commemorate the arrival of her forthcoming album, Chromatica, Lady Gaga planned a surprise set at Coachella for its original April date, but with the festival postponed to the fall, the plan fell off the rails. Eventually postponing the album as well, Gaga recently revealed its tracklist and release date. Now, she has shared its second single with none other than Ariana Grande.

Gaga and Ariana share “Rain On Me,” their first-ever collaboration, with the world. The song arrives just a month after its existence was revealed thanks to the album’s tracklist. The song is energetic, backed by an explosive chorus, and finds both artists accepting the circumstances presented to them. “Rain One Me” arrives just a day after Gaga revealed that she was “too ashamed” to hang out with Grande when they collaborated. “She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her, because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful.”

With Chromatica just a week away from its release, the album comes with 16 songs and guest appearances from Elton John and Blackpink and is led by February’s “Stupid Love.”

Press play on the video above to hear “Rain On Me.”

Chromatica is out 5/29 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.