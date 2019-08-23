Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Latino pop superstars J. Balvin and Bad Bunny recently teamed up to drop the surprise joint album, Oasis. The duo are back to share a science fictional music video to their thumping hit song ‘Cuidao Por Ahí.’

The video, directed by Colin Tilley, is set in a sunny destination town near the water, but the location is not as relaxing as the white-washed buildings would make it seem. A CGI spider-like monster slowly crawls out of the water during the title scene. An army of people dressed in all black stand ready to defend the town behind J. Balvin and Bad Bunny.

J. Balvin opts for neon pink hair and smudged makeup to stand out against the white and sunny backdrop. Bad Bunny chooses a more subdued look— red shoes and black ski mask with mouse ears. The video quickly cuts between short shots of the duo in front of their homogenous crew in various places in the town.

One location poises J. Balvin and Bad Bunny outside of a church. As the video progresses, blood-like red paint slowly oozes from the steeple. A later shot reveals the CGI creature staged atop the church, watching the scene below.

Watch J. Balvin and Bad Bunny’s “Cuidao Por Ahí” music video above.