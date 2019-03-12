Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin, and Tainy have shared the video for their collaborative new single “I Can’t Get Enough.”

The video for “I Can’t Get Enough” matches its playful sound. In the video, Gomez wakes up in bed, but it isn’t just any bed — it’s a giant one. She gets up and dances, as one does when they have a bed as big as a house, skipping across the sheets. She runs into J Balvin when the song hits his verse, and soon they’re joined by Tainy and Benny Blanco (in a white teddy bear suit). At the end of the video, the four all skip together in a circle. It’s a bizarre fever dream of a video, but it captures the loose, associative vibe of the song really well. Also, you can’t deny that it’s pretty creative.

In an interview with Zane Lowe a few weeks ago, Blanco shared details of how the collab came together. “Everything kind of just fell into place,” Blanco said. “This record was just one of those ones where it’s like, ‘Oh man, we should have Selena do this,’ and then it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, Selena’s down. Let’s do it’ And then, ‘Oh man, we should have Balvin do it.’ And then it’s like, ‘Oh, he’s in!’”

That game-for-anything, collaborative spirit is evident in the song and its visuals. Watch the video for “I Can’t Get Enough” above.