Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin, And Tainy Share A Giant Bed In The ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ Video

03.12.19 2 hours ago

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin, and Tainy have shared the video for their collaborative new single “I Can’t Get Enough.”

The video for “I Can’t Get Enough” matches its playful sound. In the video, Gomez wakes up in bed, but it isn’t just any bed — it’s a giant one. She gets up and dances, as one does when they have a bed as big as a house, skipping across the sheets. She runs into J Balvin when the song hits his verse, and soon they’re joined by Tainy and Benny Blanco (in a white teddy bear suit). At the end of the video, the four all skip together in a circle. It’s a bizarre fever dream of a video, but it captures the loose, associative vibe of the song really well. Also, you can’t deny that it’s pretty creative.

In an interview with Zane Lowe a few weeks ago, Blanco shared details of how the collab came together. “Everything kind of just fell into place,” Blanco said. “This record was just one of those ones where it’s like, ‘Oh man, we should have Selena do this,’ and then it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, Selena’s down. Let’s do it’ And then, ‘Oh man, we should have Balvin do it.’ And then it’s like, ‘Oh, he’s in!’”

That game-for-anything, collaborative spirit is evident in the song and its visuals. Watch the video for “I Can’t Get Enough” above.

Around The Web

TAGSBenny BlancoI Can't Get EnoughJ BalvinSELENA GOMEZTainy

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP