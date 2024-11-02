Next to a parent’s love, the bond of siblings is also nearly unbreakable. Today (November 2), one person learned this lesson the hard way. In a now viral video, Jason Kelce came face-to-face with a troll. Given that the former Super Bowl champion announced his retirement in March, the hate wasn’t exactly aimed at him.

Outside of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions’ game, Jason was surrounded by fans. As many hoped to snag a selfie with the former professional footballer, one person can he heard hurling insults at Jason about his brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s budding romance. In the video captured by an onlooker, the person yells, “How does it feel that your brother’s a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?”

Shocked by the use of the homophobic slur, the filmer lowered their camera. Once the camera panned back up (viewable here courtesy of Pop Crave), you can see Jason slamming a cell phone to the ground.

Now, users online have jumped to Jason’s defense. “Jason is so real for this… no brother would hear such remarks against his own brother and his gf btw,” wrote one user.

“We need more men like him,” penned another.

“Oh, he put him in his place real quick, King 👑,” chimed another.

“That’s disgusting and unacceptable behavior. No one deserves to be harassed or insulted like that,” added another.

In the past, Jason has expressed his fondness of his brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship after spilling the beans.