For the past couple of months now, there’s been something going on between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Exactly what that is, though, hasn’t been clear. However, Travis’ brother, fellow NFL player Jason Kelce, seemingly provided some clarity, as he jokingly confirming that Swift and Travis have in fact been seeing each other.

In an interview on SportsRadio 94WIP, Jason was asked about the Swift rumors and he prefaced his answer by saying, “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening with Travis’ love life, and I try to keep a, you know… his business kind of his business, and stay out of that world.”

He then continued, “But having said that, man, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100-percent true.” However, as noted by People, Jason didn’t let it last for too long as he added, “No, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

Jason Kelce confirms Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating 👀 pic.twitter.com/SvNjXJ9cuL — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 20, 2023

This whole thing started back in July, when Travis told the story of trying to give Swift his phone number via friendship bracelet: “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

A previous version of this story incorrectly claimed that Jason Kelce confirmed that Travis and Taylor were dating due to the WIP Morning Show posting an edited version of the audio.