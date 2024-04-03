Jennifer Lopez doesn’t quit. That’s one takeaway from This Is Me…Now, the sequel album to 2002’s This Is Me…Then that bookends her full-circle romance with Ben Affleck and all of her personal and professional ups-and-downs in between. Lopez has been through everything imaginable throughout her iconic multi-hyphenate career. So, no, she wouldn’t be scared by reported lower-than-expected ticket sales.

In mid-March, Variety reported Lopez’s mysterious cancelation of seven This Is Me…Now The Tour dates and noted, “While the tour is still scheduled for a robust 30 shows, large numbers of tickets at most of the tour’s dates remain unsold.” On Wednesday, April 3, Lopez casually revealed an updated tour title, This Is Me…Live The Greatest Hits, with an Instagram Reel. Variety pointed out that this repackaging is likely a play to “apparently broaden its scope” after the reported low ticket sales after her original tour announcement in February.

However, to be fair, People reported that the cancelations were due to “a logistical issue through the tour’s promoter.” Lopez did not acknowledge ticket sales whatsoever in her new announcement. Instead, she leaned heavily on nostalgia, which is always smart if you’re Jennifer Lopez.

This Is Me…Now debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 after its February 16 release.

See Lopez’s post and transcribed narration below, and find more This Is Me…Live The Greatest Hits information here.