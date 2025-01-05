Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be madly in love with one another. Still, many have found it difficult to let go of some of the “You’re Losing Me” singer’s past romantic partners. Unfortunately, for The Brutalist actor Joe Alwyn he’s on the shortlist of public commentary, which might’ve spilled over into his work.

Today (January 5), Joe Alwyn expressed his wish for the world to let go off the couple’s six year relationship because he certainly has. During an interview with The Guardian, Alwyn indirectly said he wants folks to move on. “That’s something for other people to do,” he said. “We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel.”

Alwyn followed that up with crediting others in his life for helping him ignore the outside “noise” following their split. “I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control,” he said. “And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course. So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it. If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f*cked.”

For now, the growing Oscars buzz surrounding The Brutalist has Joe Alwyn’s full attention.