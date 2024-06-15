Taylor Swift is on top of the world. The “Fortnight” singer has a fresh set of international The Eras Tour stops, a new album (The Tortured Poets Department), and a Super Bowl-winning boyfriend in Travis Kelce to cuddle up with.

Although Swift is quite cozy under superstardom’s bright lights, not everyone in her orbit is a fan of fame. In fact, the musician’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn claimed that their breakup was an “unusual and abnormal situation” given the public’s sudden interest in him.

Today (June 15), during an interview with The Times, Alwyn discussed dealing with the breakup and all the attention that came with it.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he said. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

He went on to address fans’ opinions on him, the split, and more. “What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain,” he said. “The outside world is able to weigh in.”

Ultimately, since their decision to go separate ways in April 2023, Alwyn has worked through his feelings on everything, including the unwanted notoriety. “There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said,” he said. “I have made my peace with that.”

Users online have praised Alwyn for the way he managed the split in the media in comparison to Swift’s most recent ex-lover, The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy.