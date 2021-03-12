After the success his two 2020 projects brought him last year, it’s only right that Giveon is making sure his Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done EPs are celebrated in the new year. The Long Beach singer ensured this would happen in three ways. First, he shared a new video for his Take Time standout, “Heartbreak Anniversary.” The visual reflects on the highs and lows Giveon experienced with an old lover, played by Samantha Logan who many might recognize by the name of Olivia Baker from the TV drama, All-American. Giveon transitions between his lonely present and his turbulent past with his old love interest as he sings about the day their relationship came to an end.

Secondly, in addition to the video, he shared his latest single, “All To Me.” Similar to his prior releases, “Favorite Mistake” and “Still Your Best,” Giveon arrives with a bit of toxicity for listeners on the new effort. He finds himself in the presence of a woman who is not treated well by her partner. Looking to make matters better for this woman, Giveon offers to step in and be the ideal companion she’s wanted for a lifetime. Lastly, Giveon dropped a deluxe reissue of Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done, which combines the two EPs and “All To Me” into one effort titled, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time.

You can watch the “Heartbreak Anniversary” video and listen to “All To Me” above.

When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.