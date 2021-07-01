Earlier this year Justin Bieber released his new album, Justice, but he hasn’t stopped putting out new music since. Just today Bieber announced a new collaborative single with rising pop force The Kid Laroi. Their new track, called “Stay,” will be officially released very soon according to a new tweet from Laroi:

This will be the second collaboration between the two artists, they previously collaborated on “Unstable” off Bieber’s Justice. And Bieber isn’t the first legacy artist of late to want to hop on a song with The Kid — he’s already collaborated with Miley Cyrus on a remix of “Without You,” featured on a song with Juice WRLD that came out last year on the anniversary of his death, “Reminds Me Of You,” and more recently, teamed up with Lil Durk and Polo G on “No Return.”

Maybe this new collaboration is just what Justin needs to get the news cycle off his apparent rip-off of the French duo Justice’s logo for his new album. Will a feature with The Kid Laroi lead to another No. 1 hit for Bieber, something that can vie with the impact of “Peaches”? Maybe so. Stay tuned for the official version of the song coming very soon.