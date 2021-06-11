Polo G has come a long way from the trenches of Chicago and now, he refuses to go back. That’s the legend behind his defiant Hall Of Fame single “No Return” which features The Kid Laroi and Lil Durk. The video, which centers on an armored truck heist and a chemical lab where Polo and his compatriots craft mysterious blue crystals, sees the three rappers counting stacks and battling their way out of a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Polo’s new album, which dropped last night, finds him working with a variety of collaborators, including Lil Wayne on “Gang Gang” and Nicki Minaj on “For The Love Of New York,” arrived in the midst of a breakout year for Polo. Not only was he featured on XXL‘s 2020 Freshman cover, but he’s also become an in-demand guest artist as his talents were tapped on Lil Tjay’s “Headshot,” Rod Wave’s “Richer,” and the Boogie soundtrack alongside Pop Smoke on “Fashion.” He also secured his first career No. 1 with “Rapstar.” The success that’s come his way this year has him further than ever on the road to living up to his album’s title.

Watch Polo G’s “No Return” video featuring The Kid Laroi and Lil Durk above.

Hall Of Fame is out now on Columbia Records. Get it here.