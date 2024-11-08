With the 2024 Latin Grammys quickly approaching, Colombia’s rising and solidified music stars have joined creative forces to craft a new unofficial national anthem.

Today (November 8), Karol G, Feid, and DFZM released their hometown pride single “+57.” The trio was sure to recruit other Colombian musical forces Ovy On The Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Ryan Castro, and Blessd to demonstrate the musical might of the region.

All hailing from Medellín, Antioquia province’s capital, it is no wonder how the collective effortlessly blended into one massive record. Despite the song’s title being pulled from the country’s telephone code, the sonic influence pulls from reggaeton rather than local sound staples salsa, cumbia, vallenato, and champeta.

With each musician delivering their best vocals and lyrics, it is hard not to ignore the star power of leading lady Karol G and highly sought after titan Maluma.

“And even though that baby girl has a man, she goes out whenever she wants to / She’s getting higher, and she’s grinding in this drunk night / Passing shots mouth-to-mouth, rolling it up and lighting it / And if they ask if she has a boyfriеnd, it depends,” sing Karol G and Feid.

Maluma dials things up a bit with an X-rated verse, singing: “She’s got all the codes / Listening to 2Pac and that booty’s notorious / I put Oreo cream on her stomach / To spend on her at the club / Nobody’s exposing her, not even in Q’hubo.”

But there is nothing but collective unity in the track’s video as they party in the studio. “Colombia Gang,” screams the room. This is a moment that would forever be etched into Colombia’s music history books.