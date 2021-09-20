Getty Image
The Kid Laroi And Justin Bieber's 'Stay' Reclaims Its No. 1 Spot On The Hot 100

Last week was absolutely massive for Drake, as nine of the top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart were from his new album, Certified Lover Boy. Now, interest in the album has naturally cooled off some, enough for him to lose the No. 1 spot: On the chart dated September 25, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” returns to the top of the chart for its fifth total week.

That said, Drake is still doing quite well on the Hot 100, as he currently has three songs in the top 10 spots: “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug (at No. 2), “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat (No. 4), and “Girls Want Girls” featuring Lil Baby (No. 10).

Meanwhile, Bieber spends his 30th week with a No. 1 song on the Hot 100, which moves him up the all-time list in that regard, into a 15th-place tie with Paul McCartney. He still has a ways to go to catch up with the leaders of that rank, though: Ahead of him are Mariah Carey (84 weeks), Rihanna (60), The Beatles (59), Drake (52), and a handful of others.

As far as other noteworthy chart entries, there’s Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” which has risen to N0. 5 and become the year’s highest-charting country song following a remix featuring Kesha (although Kesha is not credited on the song as it appears on the Hot 100).

