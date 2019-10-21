Getty Image

Music

Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ Tops The Charts Again And Ties The Longest No. 1 Run For A Female Rapper

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Last week, Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room” dethroned Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It turns out that Scott ascending to No. 1 didn’t mean that Lizzo’s run at the top was over, though: “Truth Hurts” has reclaimed the top spot, and it is now No. 1 for the seventh week. Scott’s song, meanwhile, slid down to No. 6.

This latest accomplishment puts Lizzo in great company: “Truth Hurts” is now tied for the most weeks spent in the top spot of the Hot 100 chart for a song by a female rapper, the other song being Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX, which was No. 1 for seven consecutive weeks in 2014.

Lizzo previously revealed that she nearly left the music business shortly after releasing “Truth Hurts” as a single in 2017, saying, “The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares. I was like, ‘F*ck it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

Revisit our review of Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You here.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:
×