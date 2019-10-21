Last week, Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room” dethroned Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It turns out that Scott ascending to No. 1 didn’t mean that Lizzo’s run at the top was over, though: “Truth Hurts” has reclaimed the top spot, and it is now No. 1 for the seventh week. Scott’s song, meanwhile, slid down to No. 6.

This latest accomplishment puts Lizzo in great company: “Truth Hurts” is now tied for the most weeks spent in the top spot of the Hot 100 chart for a song by a female rapper, the other song being Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX, which was No. 1 for seven consecutive weeks in 2014.

.@lizzo's "Truth Hurts" officially returns to No. 1 on the #Hot100 for a 7th week. It ties @IGGYAZALEA's "Fancy," feat. @charli_xcx, for the most weeks spent at No. 1 among rap songs by women. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) October 21, 2019

Lizzo previously revealed that she nearly left the music business shortly after releasing “Truth Hurts” as a single in 2017, saying, “The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares. I was like, ‘F*ck it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

