Here Is Maggie Rogers’ ‘Summer Of ’23 Tour’ Setlist

Maggie Rogers just kicked off her Summer Of ’23 Tour to follow her Feral Joy Tour earlier this year. The pop star had in-person ticket sales to fight off bots and prioritize fans, and she has great guests like Del Water Gap, Alvvays, and Soccer Mommy joining her as openers on the stages.

So far, she’s been performing tracks from her two albums, 2019’s Heard It In A Past Life (which contains her Pharrell-approved hit “Alaska”) and 2022’s Surender (which has the Obama-favorited anthem “That’s Where I Am”). In May, the Harvard graduate also revealed that she finished working on her third album and would be playing songs from it for audiences on tour. “that’s a wrap on LP3 !!!! [star emoji] [butterfly emoji] written + recorded + off to mixing,” she wrote on social media. “so so so in love with these songs and cannot wait to start playing them for you this summer.”

Check out the setlist from Rogers’ Nashville concert at Ascend Amphitheater, according to setlist.fm.

1. “Anywhere With You”

2. “Want Want”

3. “Say It”

4. “Be Cool”

5. “Light On”

6. “Sick Of Dreaming”

7. “Overnight”

8. “Horses”

9. “Symphony”

10. “Shatter”

11. “Don’t Forget Me”

12. “Love You For A Long Time”

12. “Alaska”

13. “That’s Where I Am”

14. “Fallingwater”

15. “The Kill”

16. “Different Kind Of World”