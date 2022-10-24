Another round of performers for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards was revealed today (October 24). Puerto Rican icon Marc Anthony will be hitting the stage next month along with reggaeton star Nicky Jam and regional Mexican music singer Ángela Aguilar.

Last week, the first round of performers were revealed. Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, who is one of the top nominees with eight nominations, was announced as a performer. Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra, who has four nominations, will be performing as well.

Joining Alejandro and Yatra is salsa music star Marc Anthony. In addition to his previous seven Latin Grammy wins, he is nominated for Album Of The Year for Pa’lla Voy. The title track is nominated for Record Of The Year. Anthony also has three Grammy Awards wins to his name.

Nicky Jam will also be performing. The Puerto Rican singer has two nominations this year. He’s up for Best Reggaeton Performance for “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41” with Argentine producer Bizarrap and Best Urban Song for “Ojos Rojos.”

Two rising stars in the regional Mexican music scene are joining the line-up. Mexican singer Carin León will be performing. He is nominated for Best Regional Mexican Song for “Como Lo Hice Yo” alongside Matisse. Ángela Aguilar, the daughter of superstar Pepe Aguilar, will be hitting the stage as well. Her nominations include Best Rancho/Mariachi Album and Best Regional Mexican Song.

Other acts added to the performers line-up include Banda Los Recoditos and Sin Bandera. Bad Bunny is the most nominated artist of the year with 10 nominations. The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 17. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Univision.