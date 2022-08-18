Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Second Album Coming Soon?

Last year, Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album Sour took her from Disney star to household name, racking up accolades, awards, and achievements that placed her firmly within the “superstar” category all while still a teen. Driven by the success of hit singles like “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu,” and “Good 4 U,” Sour was one of the most successful debut albums of the last handful of years, and fans are naturally impatiently curious to know when Olivia will follow it up.

It appears that Olivia’s been writing new songs since early this year, as she told Billboard in February. While she said she isn’t in a hurry to put them out, she did acknowledge how excited she was for her next release. “It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me,” she said. “I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now,” she said. She also told Elle magazine that the new album is “definitely not as sad as I was when I wrote Sour.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’ll be anytime soon but the good news is that it appears she’s back in the studio with producer Dan Nigro, who produced the bulk of Sour, particularly fan favorites like “Traitor,” “Deja Vu,” and “Happier.” Rodrigo posted a photo of the two hanging out on her Instagram story on Tuesday, August 16, prompting a frenzy of speculation from fans. While there isn’t an official title or release date yet, you can bet they’ll be waiting with bated breath to see what she does next.