Harry Styles says he has been doing a lot of writing during the pandemic. It turns out he has also made time to help people get to sleep by teaming with meditation app Calm to record himself narrating a 30-minute sleep story, “Dream With Me,” which is available now on the Calm app.

Styles said in a statement, “Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I’m at home, in the studio, or out on the road. Rest and recovery is as important as doing the work. Finding a balance has been endlessly beneficial to both my physical and mental health. It’s changed my life. I’m so happy to be collaborating with Calm at a time when the world needs all the healing it can get. Treat people with kindness.”

Michael Acton Smith, Calm co-founder and co-CEO, added, “Harry’s voice usually electrifies audiences around the world but his unique Sleep Story will help millions of people drift off to dreamland every night. His mellifluous voice is the perfect tonic to calm a racing mind.”

Similarly, Nick Jonas and Diddy recently teamed up with Audible to record relaxing stories and guided meditations.

Styles opened up about mental health in a December interview, saying he has in recent years become more receptive to mental and emotional self-care. He said of therapy, “I go. Not every week. But whenever I feel I need it. For a really long time I didn’t try therapy, because I wanted to be the guy who could say: ‘I don’t need it.’ Now I realize I was only getting in my own way. It helps.”