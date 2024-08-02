PinkPantheress was flying high at the start of 2024. She teased new music, completed her Capable Of Love tour, and was booked as the opening artist on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour in addition to a slew of festival bookings including Jack Harlow’s Gazebo Festival, FORM Festival, III Points, and more.

However, it seemed after all this, she’s hit a wall, and pushing through it has proved more difficult than expected. Today, she announced she’s canceling all future performances for 2024, including her tour and all those festival sets she had planned.

“it is with the heaviest heart that i sadly have to announce that i will not be able to continue with the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “it appears i have reached a wall which i am struggling to penetrate through. this will include my GUTS tour, Field Day, Summer Sonic, FORM, Ill Points, and Australia/NZ appearances.”

“i would like to thank all of you, as well as my touring team and Olivia for giving me the platform to perform some super fun shows,” she continued. “I’m sad to disappoint anyone and can only hope we will be in each other’s company once i return to health.”

You can see a screenshot of her announcement below.