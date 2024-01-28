Viral sensation PinkPantheress had a monstrous year in 2023. Following the success of her hit single, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” with Ice Spice, she was a fixture in pop culture. Not only did the track have a strong hold on the music charts, but it also made PinkPantheress the most sought-after product ambassador.

However, with PinkPantheress preparing to hit the road for the Capable Of Love Tour this spring, her focus is on the music. Yesterday (January 27), the musician teased that something new was coming on her official TikTok page. In a Y2K fashion-inspired get ready with me video, PinkPantheress shared a snippet of an unreleased track.

The video captioned: “New music anyone? LOL” had followers clamoring for the whole song.

PinkPantheress major label debut album, Heaven Knows, was only released back in November. Despite the body of work not receiving any nomination at the 2024 Grammy Awards, that hasn’t stopped Heaven Knows from earning critics’ praise.

It is unclear if the unreleased song will be shared on the deluxe version of Heaven Knows or a separate project entirely. Either way, the musician’s fans are ready to show their support.

PinkPantheress is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.