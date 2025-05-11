With tracks like “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” “Stateside,” and “Tonight,” it is safe to say PinkPantheress is one of the foremost faces of electro-pop. But the Grammy-nominated producer’s personal genre of choice might shock you.

Yesterday (May 10), PinkPantheress surprised users online when she revealed she is a huge fan of rap music. For some the confession isn’t the jarring as PinkPantheress has collaborated with hip-hop acts in the past such as Ice Spice and Central Cee. But when PinkPantheress told Pitchfork her all-time favorite album was Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, that seemed to come from left field. So, she went on to open up about the snobbish reason she feel in love with the project.

“It’s my favorite album because […] I remember thinking I was so far ahead intellectually because I enjoyed it,” said PinkPantheress during an appearance on the outlet’s series My Perfect 10. “Which is so funny because I probably actually wasn’t at all. But I remember listening to it, feeling cool because I was listening to it. And as time went on, it struck more of a chord the older I got because I was like ‘Wait I actually understand what he’s saying in these songs now.'”

She went on to poke fun at her then high school mindset, saying: “[These were] my thoughts back then when I was a teenager.”

Back in 2023, first revealed her professional admiration for Lamar when she shared a story about their failed studio session.

Watch PinkPantheress’s full sit down with Pitchfork here.