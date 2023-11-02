PinkPantheress Missed Out On A Studio Session With Kendrick Lamar Because Of A Jake Gyllenhaal Movie

Nightcrawler, the 2014 neo-noir film starring Jake Gyllenhaal as an obsessive video journalist received great reviews when it was released and has a great reputation even now, but PinkPantheress has plenty of reason to resent it. In a new interview with i-D, the “Boy’s A Liar” singer revealed how the film made her miss out on an opportunity to record with Kendrick Lamar. Apparently, during a date to see Nightcrawler with a guy, she courteously put her phone on silent — and missed Kendrick’s text inviting her to the studio. “I can’t even think about it,” she said.

She seems to be doing alright in any case, even without featuring on a Kendrick Lamar song (or vice versa). The remix of her breakout hit with Ice Spice shot to the Billboard Hot 100 top ten, preceding even more success, including a Skims ad campaign, a placement on the Barbie soundtrack with “Angel,” and a spot on Olivia Rodrigo’s world tour as an opening act.

Now, she’s a little over a week away from the release of her debut album Heaven Knows, which features Central Cee, Kelela, Rema, and, of course, Ice Spice. Weirdly enough, though, it does not feature her collaboration with Destroy Lonely, the ironically titled “Turn Your Phone Off.”