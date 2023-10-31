Next month, “Turn Your Phone Off” singer PinkPantheress‘ debut studio album Heaven Knows will be accessible across digital streaming platforms. With her breakout single, “Boys A Liar Pt. 2,” featuring Ice Spice, reaching the top of Apple Music’s charts, fans are anxious to hear what the producer cooked up for the full-length project.

In an Instagram post, she opened up about the musical influences on the body of work. Yesterday (October 30), the PinkPantheress took to her official X (formerly Twitter) page to unveil the official tracklist. With an adorable sketch, PinkPantheress let followers know that Heaven Knows will feature artists from around the world. In the portrait, the musician and her collaborators, which include Rema, Central Cee, Kelela, and Ice Spice, are all squeezed in a red pickup truck heading outside of the London city limits.

heaven knows tracklist + features xxxx this pic is so cursed 😭 pic.twitter.com/ocIOIM7RUx — pinkpantheress (@pinkpantheress2) October 30, 2023

View the full tracklist and artwork for Heaven Knows below.

1. “Another Life” Feat. Rema

2. “True Romance”

3. “Mosquito”

4. “The Aisle”

5. “Nice To Meet You” Feat. Central Cee

6. “Bury Me” Feat. Kelela

7. “Internet Baby”

8. “Ophelia”

9. “Feel Complete”

10. “Blue”

11. “Feelings” (Demo)

12. “Capable Of Love”

13. “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” Feat. Ice Spice (Bonus Track)

Heaven Knows is out 11/10 via Warner Records UK. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.