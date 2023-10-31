PinkPantheress 2022
Getty Image
Pop

PinkPantheress’ Debut Album ‘Heaven Knows’ Tracklist Welcomes Rema, Central Cee, And Ice Spice

Next month, “Turn Your Phone Off” singer PinkPantheress‘ debut studio album Heaven Knows will be accessible across digital streaming platforms. With her breakout single, “Boys A Liar Pt. 2,” featuring Ice Spice, reaching the top of Apple Music’s charts, fans are anxious to hear what the producer cooked up for the full-length project.

In an Instagram post, she opened up about the musical influences on the body of work. Yesterday (October 30), the PinkPantheress took to her official X (formerly Twitter) page to unveil the official tracklist. With an adorable sketch, PinkPantheress let followers know that Heaven Knows will feature artists from around the world. In the portrait, the musician and her collaborators, which include Rema, Central Cee, Kelela, and Ice Spice, are all squeezed in a red pickup truck heading outside of the London city limits.

View the full tracklist and artwork for Heaven Knows below.

1. “Another Life” Feat. Rema
2. “True Romance”
3. “Mosquito
4. “The Aisle”
5. “Nice To Meet You” Feat. Central Cee
6. “Bury Me” Feat. Kelela
7. “Internet Baby”
8. “Ophelia”
9. “Feel Complete”
10. “Blue”
11. “Feelings” (Demo)
12. “Capable Of Love
13. “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” Feat. Ice Spice (Bonus Track)

PinkPantheress Heaven Knows cover 2023
Warner Music UK

Heaven Knows is out 11/10 via Warner Records UK. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Sampha Overcomes Loss By Running Head-On Into Uncertainty On The Enchanting ‘Lahai’
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×