PinkPantheress And GoldLink Get To Dancing Through Their Remix Of Drake's 'Massive'

Drake’s new album Honestly, Nevermind has earned all types of reactions from his peers and fans. Questlove called the album a “gift” and added, “Only people not wit the program are people who don’t move their bodies. That ain’t sexy yo [shrugging emoji].” Vince Staples spoke about the uniqueness of the album and noted that he “did that in 2017.” Regardless of the reviews that the album has received, Honestly, Nevermind still topped the Billboard 200 to become Drake’s 11th No. 1 album and it also broke Apple Music’s dance album record for most first-day streams. Now, other artists are remixing tracks from the project.

The first pair of artists to do so is GoldLink and PinkPantheress who joined forces for their own take of “Massive,” one of the more popular records from Honestly, Nevermind. GoldLink leads the way with a timid entry that’s follow-up by a brief beat break. With additional production from Scottish producer Sam Gellaitry, GoldLink returns to the song filled with energy. Later on, PinkPantheress makes her with entry with her soft vocals for a solid contribution to the song.

You can listen to GoldLink and Pantheress’ remix of “Massive” above.

Honestly, Nevermind is out now via OVO Sound/Republic. You can stream it here.

