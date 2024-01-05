The musical-to-feature film pipeline is nearly complete. Both Wonka and The Color Purple had their day in the sun (a.k.a. opening weekend at the theater). Now, it’s Mean Girls time. As the painfully beloved villain Regina George, Reneé Rapp will showcase her comedic chops, which she will also do when she appears on Saturday Night Live.

But in the meantime, Reneé and Megan Thee Stallion’s new video for “Not My Fault” shared a heaping helping of what the film has to offer. Through the Mia Barnes-directed video, the pair bring the teen drama to life: burn book, peep-a-boo tank top, and more. With scenes from the forthcoming movie sandwiched between Reneé and Megan’s creative interpretation, it’s safe to say this should’ve been the first teaser of Means Girls.

Both musicians draw inspiration from the film’s plot and clever back-and-forth banter for the lyrics. For the record’s title, Reneé used a stand-out conversation with the fictional characters. But Megan took it a step further as she raps, “It’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors / I’ve been told y’all I’m the black Regina George / Bikini top, booty shorts, Megan-core / You was hating back then, now you finna hate more / I’ve got influence, they do anything I endorse / I run sh*t, to be a bad bitch is a sport.”

Watch Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s video for “Not My Fault” above.

Mean Girls is slated to hit theaters on January 12. Find more information here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.